Share:

PAKPATTAN - Three minor siblings, including a girl, were crushed by a Lahore-Karachi train here on Wednesday, killing the boys on the spot while the girl is fighting for life. According to Rescue 1122 and police, the incident took place near Christian Colony in Arifwala tehsil of district Pakpattan. According to rescue and residents, the three children, siblings including a girl, ages between six years to 10 years, were playing on railway track. All of sudden the train hit them, killing the minor boys on spot while the girl sustained severe wounds and was admitted to THQ hospital in critical condition. Residents informed that the three siblings were playing on the track and were crushed by the train. The Rescue 112 officials shifted the dead bodies to hospital for autopsy and medico-legal formalities. The police have launched investigation into the incident.