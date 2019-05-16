Share:

ISLAMABAD - SBP thrashed Candyland while defending champions K-Electric beat NBP in the 7th Corporate T20 Cup matches played at DHA Sports Club Moin Khan Academy on Tuesday night.

State Bank of Pakistan captain Saad Ali and Rohail Nazir scored important half-centuries as SBP beat Candyland by 149 runs. SBP won the toss and elected to bat first. They were left shocked in the first over as in-form batsmen Mukhtar Ahmad and Rizwan Hussain got out on full tosses of Hurain Shahid, while Daniyal Rajput ran himself out on the last ball of the over. SBP were five for three after one over but all-rounder Ammad Butt, who was promoted, provided a perfect counter punch to break the shackles as he raced to 50 off just 20 balls with 6 sixes and two boundaries. Then, Saad and Rohail carried the momentum to help SBP post mammoth total of 221 for the loss of six wickets. Rohail made 81 off 45 smashing 6 sixes and four boundaries, while Saad scored a 41-ball 73 studded with four maximums and five fours.

Candyland could only labour to 72 for the loss of 5 wickets. Hurain scored 26, while Zubair Dilawar made 21 as Fawad Khan got two wickets.

In an earlier match, defending champions K-Electric won their second match of the tournament beating star-studded NBP by 51 runs. Set a target of 172, NBP were dismissed for 120 in 17.3 overs as trio of Mohammad Mohsin, Mohammad Imran and Agha Salman bagged three scalps each. Skipper Shan Masood top-scored with 43 while Danish Aziz made 23. Earlier, K-Elected posted 171 for nine in their 20 overs as Ramiz Aziz made a fine 35-ball 55 with help of four sixes and three boundaries, Umair Yousuf (35), Khurram Manzoor (21) and Imran (17) chipped in with useful knocks. Ali Imran and Mohammad Asghar chip in with three wickets apiece.