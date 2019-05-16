Share:

CHINIOT - A woman allegedly poisoned her husband to death and dumped his body in crop fields. The police recovered the body and arrested the accused. Police said that a woman, resident of Bhawana area, was in differences with her husband due to his maltreatment and domestic disputes. The accused to get rid of her husband poisoned him to death and dumped his body in nearby crop fields. After being spotted by passersby, the police took the body into custody and shifted to hospital for post-mortem. The police over suspicion arrested wife of the deceased who confessed to the crime. The police registered a case against her and started further investigation.