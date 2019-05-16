Share:

SIALKOT - Three girls and a youth were kidnapped in separate incidents occurred here on Wednesday. Police sources said that four accused kidnapped Bisma, daughter of widow Nasreen Bibi, at gunpoint from Imam Sahib locality. Similarly, two accused kidnapped Muskaan, daughter of local trader Naeem, from near her house in Muzaffarpur-Uggoki. Likewise, accused Muazzam Ali kidnapped local shopkeeper Sabeehul Hassan’s young daughter from near her house in Gaaga, Daska City. Some unknown accused kidnapped local trader Azhar Mehmood’s son Usama (17) at gunpoint from Saddr Bazaar, Sialkot Cantt.