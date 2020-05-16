Share:

LAHORE - Eleven more succumbed to COVID-19 in Punjab on Friday, taking the death toll to 234.

Six patients breathed their last in Lahore, two in Gujranwala and one each in Gujrat, Multan and Rawalpindi.

Out of total number of fatalities in Punjab till this date, as many as 88 have been reported in Lahore, 39 in Rawalpindi, 38 in Multan, 26 in Gujranwala, 15 in Faisalabad, six in Sargodha, five in Rahim Yar Khan, four in Gujrat, two each in Bahawalpur and Toba Tek Singh and one each in Attock, Hafizabad, Jhang, Sahiwal, Nankana Sahib, Sialkot, Muzafargarh, Sheikhupura and Narowal.

As many as 356 new cases of novel coronavirus were reported in the province during the last 24 hours, taking the number of cases to 13,914.

As many as 50 new cases have been reported from Gujranwala, 47 Faisalabad, 32 Sialkot, 11 Rawalpindi, 10 Sheikhupura, eight Okara, five Rahim Yar Khan, four Narowal, three each in Mandi Bahauddin, Nankana Sahib and Vehari, two Kasur and one each from Bahawalpur, Chakwal, Chiniot, Gujrat, Jhang, Lodhran and Toba Tek Singh.

Out of total number of COVID-19 patients in Punjab, as many as 1,926 are preachers of Tableeghi Jamaat, 768 Shiite devotees, who returned from Iran, 86 prisoners in nine districts and 11, 134 ordinary citizens who mostly have fallen prey to local transmission.

Out of total confirmed patients, 4,720 have returned to their homes after recovery and 234 have died while 8,960 are still under treatment at different hospitals and quarantine facilities across the province.

Out of the collective figures of common citizens, prisoners and those isolated at quarantine facilities in Punjab, the highest number of 6,867 cases have been confirmed in Lahore alone, which has become an epicenter of coronavirus with 88 casualties and addition of 168 new patients in a single day.

So far 978 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Multan, 842 in Gujranwala, 802 in Rawalpindi, 602 in Gujrat, 571 in Faisalabad, 494 in Sialkot, 325 in Sargodha, 277 in DG Khan, 176 in Muzafargarh, 170 in Rahim Yar Khan, 163 in Jhelum, 129 in Lodhran, 127 in Bahawalpur, 126 in Hafizabad, 108 each in Vehari and Sheikhupura, 98 in Kasur, 95 in Khushab, 93 in Bhakkar, 83 in Mandi Bahauddin, 82 in Narowal, 65 in Attock, 63 in Jhang, 61 in Nankana Sahib, 48 in Bahawalnagar, 47 in Layyah, 44 in Chiniot, 38 each in Pakpattan and Okara, 36 in Sahiwal, 33 in Rajanpur, 31 each in Mianwali and Toba Tek Singh, 24 in Khanewal and 21 in Chakwal.

As per spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, so far 151,247 tests have been conducted in the province. Out of these, he said, 13,914 have been tested positive for the virus.