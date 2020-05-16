Share:

MULTAN - As many as 324 stranded Pakistanis reached here from Muscat on board two special flights on Friday. Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Ahmad Raza welcomed the passengers. According to the district administration, of 186 passengers who reached here on board the first flight, 183 were shifted to a quarantine centre, two to hotels and one to Nishtar Hospital. Similarly, of 138 stranded Pakistanis arriving via second flight, 93 were sent to a quarantine centre, 44 to selected hotels for accommodation and one to Nishtar Hospital. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Tayyib Khan welcomed the passengers at the quarantine centre. The third flight will reach by 7.30 pm today (Saturday).