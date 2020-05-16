Share:

MIRPURKHAS - At least 40000 wheat bags were recovered in raids of Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas and other authorities at Memon flour mill and godowns of traders here on Friday.

Report received that on the tip off, Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Zahid Hussain Memon along with Assistant Commissioner Taluka Hussain Bux Marri and food department officers carried out raid at Memon flour mill and recovered about 30000 wheat bags while they also conducted raids at godowns of different wheat traders and confiscated about 10000 wheat bags. Deputy commissioner Mirpurkhas Zahid Hussain Memon while talking to media persons said that he had already been directed the food department officers for keeping strict watch on the godowns of traders and flour mills regarding wheat hoarding but unofortunately perhaps they had secret contact after which he compelled to carry out the raids on suspected places to achieve the wheat target. He said that efforts continued to achieve wheat procurement target of 350000 wheat bags.