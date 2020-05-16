Share:

FAISALABAD - Under the directives of Faisalabad Development Authority Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja,,the FDA enforcement team sealed four unapproved housing schemes at Aminpur Road and demolished their illegal constructions .

According to details, the FDA enforcement team headed by Estate Officer Imtiaz Goraya checked the legal status of different housing schemes being established at Aminpur Road and found that four housing schemes including Faisal Villas at Chak No 61JB, Junaid Garden at chak No58 JB, Hussain Block and Naveed Park at Chak No.217RB were unapproved by FDA.

The team immediately sealed these housing schemes and demolished the illegal constructions there. Meanwhile, the FDA enforcement team also took action against the three illegal Azafi Abadies being established at Samanabad Road. The illegal constructions were demolished after sealing these Azafi Abadies at chak No233 RB.

The developers were asked to get the formal approval from the FDA after fulfilling all legal and departmental requirements ,otherwise, they could not continue their work.

The FDA Director General warned that operation against unapproved housing schemes would be continued to protect the public interest. He said that special attention had been focused on promotion of housing sector as par the government priorities and developers were being facilitated in the matters relating to the FDA.

He asked the developers to follow legal and codal formalities while initiating the housing scheme. He informed that a special cell was being working in FDA office to deal and prompt disposal of the cases relating to the approval of housing scheme.

The proper guidance and information were being provided to the intending applicants relating to the procedure of filling approval application through one window counter and time lines had been fixed for disposal the cases to avoid any unnecessary delay, the DG said.

Corona virus test of Punjab highway patrol police held

On the instructions of Addl: IG Punjab Highway Patrol Capt® Zafar Iqbal Awan the coronavirus test of PHP Officers/Officials started in order to ascertain the health condition of patrolling police.

The tests are being conducted in DHQs. SSP /PHP Farooq Ahmad Hundal is supervising the exercise. Patrolling police is fighting on the front lines.

The health care of them is prime responsibility. Farooq Ahmad Hundal told the media that Uptill now, all the reports of patrolling officers are “negative”. The test is being conducted phase wise.