Islamabad - Tarnol police have arrested two accused impersonating police officials, during checking in its area and recovered revolving light, siren and caps from their possession, a police spokesman said on Friday. He said that DIG (Operations) WaqarUd Din Syed had categorically ordered all zonal police officers to accelerate their efforts to keep an eye on the suspects. Following these directions, he said, SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk constituted special police teams of Saddar Zone police to arrest the criminal elements. One of the police teams under supervision of DSP Khalid MehmoodAwan was conducting checking at Chungi No. 26 when it stopped a car for checking. The police team recovered police revolving light, siren and caps and arrested two accused on the spot. They were later identified as Safiullah and Ahmed Kamal, residents of Karachi. Tarnol police team also arrested an accused Sahil Khan and recovered one 30-bore pistol along with ammunition from his possession. Meanwhile, during crackdown against criminal elements, ASP Industrial Area ZohaibNasrullahRanjha along with SHO MianKhurramShahzad arrested a bootlegger namely AsifMaqsood and recovered 90 litres of liquor from his possession. BharaKahu police team arrested an accused ZohaibMushtaq and recovered one 30-bore pistol with ammunition. Similarly, Shams Colony police recovered 115 gram hashish from a drug-pusher namely Tariq Mehmood while Sihala police team arrested a drug-pusher Sheraz and recovered 380 gram hashish.

Cases have been registered against all the arrested accused and further investigation is underway.