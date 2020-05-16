Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan’s leading male grooming brand, Garnier Men proudly announces Pakistan’s leading actor, Ahad Raza Mir as the Official Spokesperson in Pakistan. An actor, director and play writer, the multi-faceted Ahad Raza Mir has boomed to earn prominence in a short span of time in both local and international film, TV and theatre industry. He becomes the first celebrity spokesperson to represent the brand in Pakistan. He is known for his roles in various TV serials including the popular military drama, Ehd-e-Wafa, his film debut in Parwaaz Hai Junoon and his appearance on Coke Studio. Ahad Raza Mir will be seen as an integral part of all Garnier Men campaigns in 2020.