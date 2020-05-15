Share:

Attock-The Pindigheb Police have booked three persons including a quack for their alleged malpractice claiming life of a young woman in Pindigheb town of Attock district.

The complainant - Khurrum Shahzad advocate, President Pindigheb Bar Association while lodging his FIR, reported to police that he took his sister in law to local maternity home for delivery on April 14 after she went into labour. He said that after her operation, her condition rapidly deteriorated and she was brought again to same facility on April 21, where after examination they claimed that her health would start improving after few days but she did not recover. He added that the her sister in law was brought to BB Hospital Rawalpindi where surgeons after examination detected that during caesarean section her colon was mistakenly punctured by the person who carried out the operation. He added that she underwent another surgery but she went into septic shock due to massive infection in her body and died there on May 7.

He reported to police that the man who was introduced as surgeon is only OT technician and the gynecologist was actually not present there. On his complaint of Advocate Khurram Shahzad, Pindigheb police registered a case against three nominated accused under section 302, 419 and 34 of Pakistan Panel code and started further investigation.

When contacted, Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Attock Dr Sohail Ijaz said that the health department has not received any complaint from the heirs of the deceased woman and said that if the department would be approached, action against the management of the said private maternity home would be taken in the light of rules of health care commission.

