Rawalpindi-Police along personnel of Pakistan Army, Rangers and other law enforcement agencies on Friday conducted flag march in the city to ensure security for Youm-e-Ali and last decade of Ramadan ul Mubarak, informed a police spokesman.

The flag march was staged on orders of City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad AhsanYounas and led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Tariq Walayat, he said.

Police flag march was also participated by commandoes of Elite Force, Dolphin Squad, Muhafiz Squad and City Traffic Police wardens.

According to him, flag march started from Police Lane Number 1 and culminated at its starting point after cruising on AmmarChowk, Scheme 3, Rawal Road, ChandniChowk, Satellite Town, Said Pur Road, Jamia Masjid Road, FawaraChowk, Boher Bazaar, MareerChowk and other parts of city.

SSP (Operations) Tariq Walayat stated that police and other LEAs have buckled up to tackle the terrorists and other anti-social elements. He said the police would not hesitate from rendering any sacrifice to protect the lives and property of public.

He stated that police has been playing frontline force against Coronavirus pandemic in the district.

He said that public should cooperate with police and ensure safety of others by remaining inside homes. He said strict action would be taken against those found involved in violation of lockdown in the city.

On the way of police flag march, announcements were made for public to stay inside homes amidst ongoing lockdown.

Police also appealed to the citizens to stay inside homes and restrict unnecessary movement and ensure implementation on preventive measures of the government against coronavirus pandemic.

