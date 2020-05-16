Share:

ISLAMABAD-She has been impressing with her sartorial displays while heading out to work during lockdown. And Ashley Roberts, 38, put on a red hot display as she was pictured leaving the Heart FM radio studios on London. Stepping out into the sunshine, The Pussycat Dolls star wore a bright red leather pencil skirt which she teamed with matching shoes. She tucked in an animal print bow blouse which had semi-sheer puff sleeves and carried a ladylike YSL cream handbag. Ashley was styled to perfection on the day, with her blonde locks teased into loose curls. She added some further glamour to her look with a slick of ruby red lipstick as she headed back to her car.