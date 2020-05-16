Share:

QUETTA - Balochistan government has registered 1671 learning centres under the initiative of My Home My School to continue educational activities in the province amid COVID-19 pandemic. Talking to APP, an official of the Balochistan government on Friday said that as many as 8102 students were getting education in their homes due to nearby schools in the province. The officials of Real Time School Monitoring (RTSM) had started campaign to motivate the community to initiate home based schools to teach their children safely during the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic. The initiative of My Home My School was started in the current month to promote education in the lockdown period due to coronavirus and would be continued till the opening of schools. In a short period of time, the parents have been showing interest to teach their children at home voluntarily, he said the officials of education department and other welfare organizations were also supporting the initiative. The programme was running in 22 districts and would be expanded across the province, he added.