PESHAWAR - Advisor to KP Chief Minister for Infor­mation and Public Relations Ajmal Wa­zir has said that a committee comprising Department of Relief, Health, Tourism and Planning has been formed to decide SOPs for opening of tourist destinations in the upcoming season.

While briefing media here on Friday, the advisor said that four integrated tourism zones of international standards were be­ing constructed in the province which will boost tourism industry.

He informed that restaurants, pet­rol pumps, tuck shops and play areas in tourist zones will be set up according to a regular procedure where special steps will be taken for maintaining cleanliness in tourist zones adding that fines will be imposed for violation of the SOPs.

He informed that new integrated tour­ist zones were being set up in Swat, Chi­tral and Hazara divisions.

The advisor informed that construc­tion of roads to new tourist destinations in the province was also in full swing which will significantly increase the number of tourists this year.

He said that the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has issued new fares for various routes following the reduced prices of petroleum products adding that Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has di­rected the transport authority to ensure implementation of new fares.

The advisor informed that relaxing the lockdown doesn’t mean the threat of co­rona is averted as it still exists.