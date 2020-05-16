PESHAWAR - Advisor to KP Chief Minister for Information and Public Relations Ajmal Wazir has said that a committee comprising Department of Relief, Health, Tourism and Planning has been formed to decide SOPs for opening of tourist destinations in the upcoming season.
While briefing media here on Friday, the advisor said that four integrated tourism zones of international standards were being constructed in the province which will boost tourism industry.
He informed that restaurants, petrol pumps, tuck shops and play areas in tourist zones will be set up according to a regular procedure where special steps will be taken for maintaining cleanliness in tourist zones adding that fines will be imposed for violation of the SOPs.
He informed that new integrated tourist zones were being set up in Swat, Chitral and Hazara divisions.
The advisor informed that construction of roads to new tourist destinations in the province was also in full swing which will significantly increase the number of tourists this year.
He said that the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) has issued new fares for various routes following the reduced prices of petroleum products adding that Chief Minister Mehmood Khan has directed the transport authority to ensure implementation of new fares.
The advisor informed that relaxing the lockdown doesn’t mean the threat of corona is averted as it still exists.