LAHORE - China has rejected the objection raised by India over construction of Diamer-Bhasha Dam.

Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Zhao Lijian while responding to a question about construction of the dam during his regular briefing in Beijing today said economic cooperation between China and Pakistan is aimed at improving the well-being of the local population. He said the project is mutually beneficial and win-win for the two all-weather friends and strategic cooperative partners.

The spokesperson said that China’s position on the issue of Kashmir is consistent. The Diamer-Bhasha Dam is a 4,500-megawatt project with an estimated cost of 15 billion dollars and would be one of the largest dams in the world after completion. The project, being termed as a positive stimulus for Pakistan’s economy, will not only create 16,500 jobs but also generate 4,500 MW of electricity. The project will also irrigate 1.2 million acres of agricultural land while extending the life of Tarbela Dam by 35 years.

China has expressed concern over Indian troops’ continued ceasefire violations along the Line of Control in Occupied Kashmir and targeting of civilian population with artillery and other weapons on Pakistani side.

Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Zhao Lijian while responding to question asked by APP during weekly briefing said that these violations could be a threat to the regional peace and security.