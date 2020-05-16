Share:

LAHORE - City Traffic Police has launched Electronic Payment System with the collaboration of Punjab Information Technology Board to provide convenience to the public in submitting their traffic violation fines. Initially this facility was provided in three traffic sectors under which citizens could get their documents on the spot by depositing fines from online banking and ATMs. Now, citizens can also submit traffic fines through easypaisa and jazzcash. On the occasion, CTO Lahore Captain (Retd) Syed Hamad Abid said that it would be launched in the entire city in the next few days. Fines have been collected on more than 1,200 online challan tickets in ten days. In case of challan, citizens can get the documents back by depositing the fine through this system on the spot. The CTO further said that the convenience of the citizens was being ensured with the help of modern technology. The work previously done manually was now being computerized and made hassle free.