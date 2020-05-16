Share:

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has given permission to ply inter-city and inter-district transport for providing relief and creating ease for the common-man besides announcing 20 per cent decrease in transport fare.

Chairing a video-link meeting of the Cabinet Committee set up to deal with coronavirus was held at the CM’s Office on Saturday which took a number of decisions.

He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the government had not only reduced petroleum prices substantially but also taken measure to transfer its benefits to the common man. He added that 20 per cent decrease in transport fares would provide huge relief to the common man.

The CM maintained that the Punjab government had also decided to allow online taxi & transport service to operate, however, public transport and online taxi & transport service would have to ensure the implementation on SOPs evolved in this regard. He said that wearing masks had been made mandatory for passengers, drivers and conductors. He said that proper and necessary distance would be maintained between passengers. He said that rich people were travelling on their vehicles whereas transport service was closed for the poor which multiplying their difficulties.

He said the government, by realizing difficulties of the common man had decided to open inter-city and inter-district transport service and recommendations of the Steering Committee had been approved in this regard. He said that SOPs evolved for maintaining social distance at bus stands would be observed. Buses would be disinfected after reaching their destination from one place to another.

Meanwhile, Usman Buzdar said the Punjab government had also decided to open mega shopping malls under SOPs. Power-looms had also been given permission to work, however, Industries department would have to take measures to ensure the implementation on already devised SOPs in this regard.