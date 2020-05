Share:

The nationwide tally of coronavirus cases has soared to 38,799 with 1,581 new cases reported during the last 24 hours.

Overall 14,201 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 14,916 in Sindh, 5,678 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 2,457 in Balochistan, 518 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 921 in Islamabad and 108 in Azad Kashmir.

A total of 10,880 patients have so far recovered from the coronavirus whilst the death toll stands at 834 with 31 new deaths reported during the last 24 hours.