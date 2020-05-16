Share:

Economic Coordination Committee has approved the Emergency Cash Assistance to the labour whose livelihoods have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Meeting of the ECC was held in Islamabad, with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh in the chair.

The Prime Minister on 3rd of this month announced that the amount collected through PM’s COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Assistance Fund 2020 will be used to assist the labour whose livelihood have been affected due to lockdown.

Cash disbursement of Rs12,000 (one time assistance) will be made to eligible applicants through existing payment mechanism of BISP. Provinces, AJK, GB and ICT will be allocated quota in Ehsaas Labour assistance in accordance with their population share.