ISLAMABAD - Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani Friday ordered to close Senate Secretariat till May 22 as a precautionary measure to control the spread of COVID-19. A notification issued by the secretariat says that the offices of Senate will remain closed till May 22. The official sources in the secretariat said that the decision has been made after at least three employees of the Senate were tested positive for the corornavirus. Chairman Senate had ordered massive testing of all senators, employees of Senate and the journalists covering the parliament for COVID-19 before the Senate was summoned on May 12 on a requisition of opposition. The testing facility of National Institute of Health (NIH) was provided at the parliament house and the parliament lodges where lawmakers reside. During testing, two senators had also been tested positive and they went into self-quarantine and did not turn up during the session, an official of the Senate Secretariat said. He said that an officer of the secretariat who was also tested positive for COVID-19 but later he found his test as negative conducted by a private laboratory.