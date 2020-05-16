Share:

LAHORE - Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Chairperson Sarah Ahmed called on Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at Governor’s House on Friday and briefed him about the bureau’s initiatives for children protection during pandemic as well as other development projects. She apprised the governor about the working and recent achievements of the bureau and added that steps were also being taken to control the spread of coronavirus among the children at the children welfare home. The governor expressed satisfaction over bureau’s arrangements and also appreciated the provincial government’s initiative for providing shelter to the homeless children. The governor said that children were future of the nation and it was in his notice that the bureau was making good arrangements for children’s health and education. He said that the government was very concerned about children’s future and protecting children’s rights was the government’s top priority.