Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Health Minister Dr. Azra Pechuho while taking notice of an incident occured at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) Karachi, has expressed disappointment over the vandilization in the hospital last night.

The Sindh Health Department on her directives has also got the FIR of the incident registered, according to a communique on Friday. She said that such type of incidents could not be tolerated at any cost. Dr. Azra Pechuho said that the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff working in the health field were our front line heroes.

She further said that the protection of the hospitals would be ensured at all costs. ‘If a patient dies of coronavirus then his body is handed over to family as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs),’ she said, adding, ‘We also feel it our responsibility to protect bereaved family and other people.’

She said that the government would also take action against responsibles of the incident after the enquiry.

JPMC demands police, rangers’ pickets at COVID-19 ward

The Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC) administration has demanded Sindh Government to establish police and rangers pickets outside the coronavirus ward to avoid incidents of vandalism and violence in future.

As per report sent to Secretary Health Sindh by Executive Director JPMC, it was said that a patient named Abdul Salam was admitted in COVID-19 Ward to JPMC a couple of days ago.

He was referred from Ojha Institute of Dow University of Health Sciences as a suspected case of COVID-19. His PCR test was sent to JPMC laboratory. Unfortunately, as he was in critical state and he expired last night at JPMC.

The attendants of the patient vandalized the hospital to collect the body of the deceased forcefully The loss of property caused additional to the mental and emotional stress to the doctors, nurses as well as the staff of the hospital. Police and Rangers were called and an FIR was also lodged by SHO Saddar.

The JPMC administration requested that SOPs to handover the body to attendants may kindly be reviewed and revised urgently in the best interest of institutions, as it posed a great threat to detain dead bodies of people who died till DHO/ his representative, area police, and Edhi Foundation. ambulances reach.

It was urged that arrangements may kindly be made for police and rangers pickets outside the COVID-19 wards of all hospitals to avoid any such unforeseen situation as witnessed at JPMC.

Meanwhile, the Karachi Police in its drive against criminal elements arrested 23 accused and recovered two kilogram drugs, arms, ammunition and snatched vehicles from their possession.

The actions were taken by Napier, Docks, Chakiwara, Saeedabad, Mithadar, Mochko, Ajmer Nagri, Ittehad Town and Nazimabad police stations, said a news release of Karachi Police on Friday.

The actions were taken on the special directives of Additional Inspector General of Police Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, to eliminate crime from the megalopolis.