Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Railways Police (PRP) Lahore have registered a fraud case against three Railways employees including DSP Mehar Iqbal, on the charges of selling a car on fake papers. The case was filed on the request of Waqas Ali of Chah Miran, who had submitted an application to the Railways police station against the three Railways Police employees. He alleged that the employees sold him a Honda Insight car No ET-669, Model 2011, Registered 2015 for Rs 1,500,000 with forged papers. The applicant nominated the DSP, constable driver Mehmood and Office Superintendent Makhdoom Nawazash. The PRP has initiated investigation after registering of an FIR.