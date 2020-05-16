Share:

ISLAMABAD - Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Friday approved the Corona Emergency Relief Ordinance, 2020 to provide relief to the people of the province amid the coronavirus pandemic, a private news channel reported. The Ordinance was sent to the Governor after approval of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah for signature.

Under the Ordinance, a landlord shall defer or suspend the recovery of rent payments under Rs 50,000 and slash by 50 percent if a rent amount is Rs 100,000. It shall not apply in case where the owner is a widow, differently-abled person and senior citizen.

Water bills of the premises over 80 square yards of land will be waived off. No educational institution shall charge more than 80 percent of the total monthly fees. No employee or worker shall be terminated or removed as the employers will be bound to pay salary to their employers.