ISLAMABAD-The Federation of Realtors Pakistan has demanded of the government to include the real estate agents in the relief package released by the government for the small bussiness community.

The members of the federation further argued that due to the Covid-19 lockdown they have not been able to pay rent of their offices and are unable to run the expenses of their homes due to lockdown.

While talking to the media here yesterday, member of the federation Zulqarnain Abbasi said that the government should give the real estate agents a helping hand as their businesses have been badly affected by the lockdown.

He further said that the government must give all the real estate agents an amount of Rs 0.5 million on 2 years of instalments with no interest.

According to him, the government has announced a huge financial relief package and on this pattern the real estate agents also deserve financial relief.