HYDERABAD - Several hundred mourners on Friday took out a procession on Hyderabad’s Station Road after crossing barbed wires to observe Youm-i-Ali by violating the Sindh Government’s ban on religious processions and congregations.

The district administration and police in a meeting with Shia leaders had made it clear to the Anjuman-e-Imamiya Sindh (AIS) last night, which held a permit for holding the Youm-i-Ali procession every year, that the procession could not be taken out on Friday in view of the ban.

But AIS General Secretary Mirza Sadiq said that it had been agreed with police that mourners would be allowed to reach Qadamgah Maula Ali to hold a Majlis, and accused the police of stopping the participants from doing so. On the other hand, SSP Hyderabad Adeel Chandio said, “AIS leaders had agreed to hold majlis inside Qadamgah but they didn’t abide by their commitment.” FIRs had been registered against at least 15 identified and more than 200 unidentified persons for violating the ban. Meanwhile, Lakhi Gate police lodged two separate FIRs against more than 300 Azdars belonging to Shia sect here on Friday.

According to a report, on the eve of Youm-e-Ali, Shia community observed the day with religious beliefs, took out processions from various localities and gathered at central Imambargah Karbala Moula Lakhi Gate in the city. The police registered two separate FIRs against more than 300 Azadars on the complaint of ASI Ahmed Ali Abro on behalf of the state over charge of violating lockdown rules.