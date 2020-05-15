Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday sought record of recruitment in 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project from Ministry of Climate Change.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice LubnaSalim Pervez issued these directions while hearing a petition filed against the recent recruitments in the project.

The IHC bench directed the Secretary Climate Change to appear before the court along with merit list and other record of the recruitment process. After issuing the aforementioned directions, the bench deferred hearing in this matter till June 2 for further proceedings.

In this matter, a citizen AamirSattar moved the court and adopted that people having required educational abilities are being ignored while making recruitments in Prime Minister’s in10 Billion Tree Tsunami project.

The petitioner requested the court that it may issue orders to ensure recruitments in the project as per merit and rules and regulations. He added that people having irrelevant degrees are being employed by violating the merit.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to stop the authorities from employing the people against the merit and direct them to ensure implementation of rules and regulations.

In the last month, Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved ‘Green Stimulus’ package as part of the government’s efforts to extend green cover in the county and to create job opportunities for the youth, particularly in the wake of coronavirus crisis.

The Green Stimulus package, as part of 10 Billion Tree Tsunami project, aims to promote plantation, setting up nurseries, natural forests and promotion of honey, fruit and olive plantation in the country.

Under the package, a ‘Green Nigehabaan’ initiative would also be launched to provide job opportunities to 65,000 youth/daily-wage earners in the first phase, making them a part of the plantation campaign.