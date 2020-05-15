Share:

LAHORE-Pakistan’s international tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi has said that international sports stars have donated their memorabilia to support his relief efforts for those affected by coronavirus lockdown in the country.

Aisam on Friday revealed that top tennis stars, including Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Sania Mirza as well as other Pakistani athletes comprising boxer Amir Khan, former cricket captains Sarfraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik have donated their memorabilia for “Stars Against Hunger” — a cause, he initiated in collaboration with Rizq Foundation.

He added that Switzerland’s Roger Federer has donated his shirt and shoes for the cause. Federer had worn the shirt in the Wimbledon 2016 semifinals against Milos Raonic, where he graciously bowed out after a grueling contest, losing 6-3, 6-7, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3. The pair of shoes, the tennis great donated, were worn at the Cincinnati Masters 2011, where he entered as a defending champion and progressed to the quarterfinal.

The Pakistani tennis star said that the shirt donated by Spain’s Nadal features the Rafael Nadal Academy’s official logo and he wore it during the practice sessions at the French Open 2018. Novak Djokovic donated the shirt, which he wore while playing the 2011 Australian Open final against British Andy Murray. He defeated Murray 6-4, 6-2, 6-3 to win the title.

India tennis star Sania has also donated a signed racket that she had used in her comeback tour back in 2019. Grigor Dimitrov, Daniil Medvedev, and Stefanos Tsitsipas have also donated their rackets to the cause, Aisam said and added that squash legend Jahangir Khan has donated his signed “Special Edition 555” squash racket, which is a commemorative icon of his legacy.

Pakistan-born British boxer Amir Khan has donated his gloves, while former cricket captains Sarfraz Ahmed and Shoaib Malik have donated their shirts for the cause. Fast bowlers Wasim Akram and Shoaib Akhtar have also agreed to donate their signed cricket balls to be auctioned for the cause.

He said that he was aiming to generate around Rs 35 million by auctioning items donated by various sports stars and use that money to distribute 10,000 ration bags. “These memorabilia will be auctioned to raise funds to provide rations to needy people, who are largely affected due to the lockdown in the country and continue to struggle to earn bread and butter for family,” he added.

“Only 10 days left until the #StarsAgainstHunger auction ends. Join me, @stop_war_start_tennis and @rizq.sharefood in our movement for #HungerFreePakistan and Give It All. I hope everyone will come forward to make this noble cause and effort a success,” Aisam asserted.