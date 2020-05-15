Share:

KARACHI-Considering the growing need to strengthen thenational healthcare systems in the fight against COVID-19, JS Bank, Mahvash and Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation and its partners have donated over Rs10 million to the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT).

This support will aid SIUT in procuring Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits, testing and lab equipment and other necessities for treating and managing patients of COVID-19. The chequeswere handed over by Kamran Jafar, Deputy CEO - JS Bank Limited to Dr. Zafar Hussain and other team members from SIUT.

‘SIUT has set new standards in public healthcare for the populace at large in Pakistan. We as an institution and as Pakistani’s cannot thank Dr. Adibul Hasan Rizvi and his team enough for all that they have done for the nation.’ said Kamran Jafar.

Dr. Zafar added, ‘JS Bank and indeed JS Group as a whole has long been a major well-wisher of SIUT. Thanks to such responsible corporates and individuals, we have been able to establish Pakistan’s largest kidney disease centerwhere we are performing 1200 dialysis treatments on a daily basis.”