KARACHI - Pakistan Meteorological Department’s Heat Wave Early Warning Centre here on Friday forecast a moderate heatwave is likely to occur over Karachi and suburbs during May 17 to 22. It said that daytime maximum temperatures could rise as high as 40 to 42 degrees centigrade during the period from May 17 to 22. Surface wind flow would generally be from Northwest/West till afternoon turning to southwest in the evening during the period.

The Meteorological department on Friday forecast hot and humid weather in the metropolis during the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 37 to 39 and 27 to 29, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 65 to 75 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours. Dust, thunderstorm or rain is likely to occur at isolated places in Sukkur, Larkana divisions and in western of Hyderabad division.

Hot or scorching hot and dry weather is likely to prevail elsewhere in Sindh during the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has termed heavy fine on shopkeepers violating Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in Karachi, as unfair.

In a statement on Friday, JI Leader said that shopkeeper was only accountable to follow SOPs within shop’s limit whereas administration was responsible to control buyers and violation of SOPs. He called upon the concerned quarters to extend time opening markets and shops as only a week was left in Eid-ul-Fitr and therefore heavy rush of buyers was seen in every market.

He also advised people to avoid visiting markets and rush areas unnecessarily to avoid spread of coronavirus.