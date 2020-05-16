Share:

ISLAMABAD-Mehwish Hayat is a critically acclaimed Pakistani actress known for her distinct roles in numerous movies and films. She was awarded Tamgha e Imtiaz by the Government of Pakistan in 2019 for her services in promoting Pakistani cinema. PTV Home’s Ramzan transmission hosted by distinguished actor Ahsan Khan premiered the Pakistani Actress’s new naat on their transmission recently. The Kalam not only left the listeners enthralled but also allowed them to feel the love of Prophet (SAW) in their hearts. “Karam Mere Aaqa” has been written by Muhammad Ali Zahoori, and composed by Mian Yousaf Salahuddin. Zahoori is famous for his urbanity of rendition of naat. Mian Yousaf Salahuddin is the maternal grandson of Allama Iqbal and is an illustrious Pakistani socialite, a philanthropist, and an ex-politician. Hayat expressed her feelings live on the transmission, as to how she fell in love with the composition the way Salahuddin has produced it. Hayat has always appreciated naat khuwani since childhood. After ensuing her career, she always wanted to record a naat as a hadis to the Prophet (SAW).