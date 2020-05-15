Share:

RAWALPINDI - A jeweller died of coronavirus in the city bringing the death toll to 64. SikandarSaleem, owner of Beauty Jewellers Sarafa Bazaar, was admitted in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus. Doctors put patient on ventilator but he could not survive. As many as 41 people tested positive from the garrison city took the tally to 1582 while 24 confirmed patients were discharged from the hospitals. Military Lands and Cantonments Headquarters, Murree Road has been sealed after Mirza Hassan Akhtar, Director HQs and another official of Diary Branch tested positive for COVID-19. Similarly, Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) Vice Chairman Malik Munir got infected with Coronavirus and was admitted in Quaid e Azam International Hospital. The number of confirmed patients in Rawalpindi reached 1582 while 64 people died and 332 patients got discharged after recovery. At present, 575 confirmed patients are under treatment in the hospitals while 609 patients were quarantined in their houses. Apart from this, 480 suspected patients also brought to three hospitals of Rawalpindi and their samples had been sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) and Benazir Bhutto Hospital laboratory for COVID-19 test but the report will come after three to four days.