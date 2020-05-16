Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) on Friday launched a training program for around 100,000 health­care workers regarding use of Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs).

Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza inaugurated ‘We Care’, the national training program for doctors, nurses, paramedics and sup­port staff on PPE here at PIMS hospi­tal here.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr Mir­za said that a special online train­ing course for healthcare workers has been designed to explain the standard usage of PPE while keeping in mind the limitations of working during the covid-19 pandemic.

This course aims to engage more than a 100,000 doctors, nurses, para­medics and support staff from all over Pakistan, he added.

The training course is designed to make participants aware of the role of PPE in protecting oneself in a conta­gious environment and their personal responsibility to wear the proper PPE according to the risk in the environ­ment they are working in.

Dr Zafar said that the standardized national curriculum for this training has been developed and top medical universities all across Pakistan (one in each province) is selected to deliver the training to their respective areas. A special documentary on proper usage of PPE was also played during the inau­gural session.

The participants were briefed that the health ministry has launched “We CARE”, a national campaign for pro­tecting and supporting our front­line health workers in the context of Covid-19.

‘We Care’ also aims to sensitize the public, including patients and visitors at healthcare facilities, to supports frontline healthcare workers by follow­ing preventive behaviours to not only reduce the risk of infection to them­selves but also reduce the work burden on and health risks for the health pro­viders.

WHO Representative Pakistan Dr Pa­litha Gunarathna Mahipala, VC- SZAB­MU Prof Dr Tanwir Khaliq, VC health services Prof Dr Assad Hafeez, VC - KMU Peshawar Prof Dr Arshad Javaid, VC FJMU Prof Aamir Zaman Khan, Di­rector IPH, Quetta Prof Dr AQ Sikan­der Riaz, Dean AKU Prof Dr Adil Haid­er and experts from the fraternity were also present on the occasion