ISLAMABAD - Ministry of National Health Services (NHS) on Friday launched a training program for around 100,000 healthcare workers regarding use of Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs).
Special Assistant to PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza inaugurated ‘We Care’, the national training program for doctors, nurses, paramedics and support staff on PPE here at PIMS hospital here.
Addressing the ceremony, Dr Mirza said that a special online training course for healthcare workers has been designed to explain the standard usage of PPE while keeping in mind the limitations of working during the covid-19 pandemic.
This course aims to engage more than a 100,000 doctors, nurses, paramedics and support staff from all over Pakistan, he added.
The training course is designed to make participants aware of the role of PPE in protecting oneself in a contagious environment and their personal responsibility to wear the proper PPE according to the risk in the environment they are working in.
Dr Zafar said that the standardized national curriculum for this training has been developed and top medical universities all across Pakistan (one in each province) is selected to deliver the training to their respective areas. A special documentary on proper usage of PPE was also played during the inaugural session.
The participants were briefed that the health ministry has launched “We CARE”, a national campaign for protecting and supporting our frontline health workers in the context of Covid-19.
‘We Care’ also aims to sensitize the public, including patients and visitors at healthcare facilities, to supports frontline healthcare workers by following preventive behaviours to not only reduce the risk of infection to themselves but also reduce the work burden on and health risks for the health providers.
WHO Representative Pakistan Dr Palitha Gunarathna Mahipala, VC- SZABMU Prof Dr Tanwir Khaliq, VC health services Prof Dr Assad Hafeez, VC - KMU Peshawar Prof Dr Arshad Javaid, VC FJMU Prof Aamir Zaman Khan, Director IPH, Quetta Prof Dr AQ Sikander Riaz, Dean AKU Prof Dr Adil Haider and experts from the fraternity were also present on the occasion