Share:

ISLAMABAD-Ministry of Climate Change has raised question on the performance of Chairman Islamabad Wildlife Management Board over the allegations of misuse of authority and recruitments on 26 positions in IWMB, The Nation has learnt.

According to documents available with The Nation, the ministry issued a letter to the IWMB Chairman on March 31, 2020, asking him to respond to the objections raised by the federal audit authorities about financial and administrative irregularities and mal-practices conducted by him.

While he was given 14-day time to respond to the audit objections, there has been no reply by the IWMB chairman as yet.

The documents show, the irregularities of the Rs22.328 million as pointed out by the Federal Audit authorities in the spending of budgetary allocations during FY 2018-19 including purchase of vehicles without NOC from Finance Division of Rs.8.101 million, irregular hiring of rented vehicles for official use of Rs. 942,032/-, doubtful payment on account of patrol of rented vehicles of Rs. 90,000/-, irregular payment to the Board member of Rs. 713, 684/-, irregular payment made to a firm with suspended/ non-operative NTN of Rs.l.072 million, irregular procurement in piecemeal to avoid tendering process of Rs. 528,914/-, irregular appointment of manager operations and admin assistant whereby creating loss to the Government exchequer of Rs. 270,000/-, doubtful payment made to ex-operation manager of Rs. 1.111 million, over-payment made to admin officer on account of salary worth Rs. 314,700/-, over- payment made to ex operation manger on account of salary Rs. I .215 million, irregular payment made on account of consultancy of Rs. 460,000, irregular appointment of wildlife watcher in BS-09 of worth Rs. 157,200, non-depositing of government funds in Federal Treasury of Rs. 400,000, delay in the demarcation of boundary wall of Margalla Hills National Park, encroachment in Margalla Hills National Park.

Interestingly, the MoCC further said in the letter “you (Chairman IWMB) are responsible for taking anti-government MoCC stance against the MoCC policies in various court hearings and NA/Senate Standing Committess deliberately to embarrass senior officers in the MoCc. You have been reported to interfere in official working and jurisdiction of CDA, MEI, EPA and other government departments while discharging your duties as Chairman IWMB which is neither your lawful mandate nor appropriate for any Public office holder.”

Talking to The Nation, Chairman IWMB Dr. Anis Ur Rehman said he has submitted replies to the letter and he respects the MoCC decision and officials as well and always cooperated with the ministry on any issue.