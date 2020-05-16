Share:

PESHAWAR - Authorities on Friday held a meeting and consid­ered opening the Pak-Afghan border at Torkham 24/7 to clear the vehicles stuck in the border area for onward journey into Afghanistan.

The border flag meeting discussed bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and the clear­ance of the trucks stuck in Khyber tribal district.

District Police Officer Dr Muhammad Iqbal con­firmed the meeting and said that there were thou­sands of vehicles stuck in Khyber district for clear­ance. The meeting, attended by army officials and chambers of commerce representatives of both the countries, discussed the letters written by the Af­ghan embassy in Islamabad to the government of Pakistan for opening the border 24/7 and regard­ing the issues in the trade and the stuck trucks.

The Pakistani officials assured to take up the matter with the government and to decide on the issue soon.