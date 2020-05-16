PESHAWAR - Authorities on Friday held a meeting and considered opening the Pak-Afghan border at Torkham 24/7 to clear the vehicles stuck in the border area for onward journey into Afghanistan.
The border flag meeting discussed bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and the clearance of the trucks stuck in Khyber tribal district.
District Police Officer Dr Muhammad Iqbal confirmed the meeting and said that there were thousands of vehicles stuck in Khyber district for clearance. The meeting, attended by army officials and chambers of commerce representatives of both the countries, discussed the letters written by the Afghan embassy in Islamabad to the government of Pakistan for opening the border 24/7 and regarding the issues in the trade and the stuck trucks.
The Pakistani officials assured to take up the matter with the government and to decide on the issue soon.