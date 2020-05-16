Share:

The government has announced opening of Pak-Afghan border at Torkhem and Chaman posts round the clock for six days per week, a notification issued by Ministry of Interior on Friday(yesterday).

The border was closed on March 27 last month as a precautionary measure taken to contain spread of COVID-19 virus. Later it was opened for three days a week in April.

According to notification, decision about opening of border was taken in the meeting of NCOC (National Command and Operation Center).

Both the borders will remain open 24/7 for six days except from Saturday which will be reserved for pedestrian move only as per procedure already in vogue.

Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), as applicable for air passengers, will be implemented for pedestrians as well, adds the notification.

During six days when the border will be open, unlimited number of trucks will be allowed to cross per day while ensuring proper SOPs and guidelines for both Afghan Bilateral Trade and Afghan Transit Trade.

The decision has been hailed by business community terming at as a milestone in promotion of trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

In a press statement issued here on Saturday, President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Anjum Nisar, Former President FPCCI and General Secretary of Businessmen Panel, Haji Ghulam Ali, Vice President FPCCI, Qaiser Khan Daudzai and Coordinator Regional Office Peshawar, Sartaj Ahmad Khan, said the decision will give impetus to commercial activity in the region.