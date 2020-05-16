BAJAUR - The police claimed on Friday to have foiled a bid to destroy the newly established commercial market of JI MPA in Bajaur by recovering a powerful bomb device planted by unidentified persons in the premises.
According to a statement issued from the DPO office here, the time bomb was planted along the newly constructed commercial market of the JI MPA Sirajuddin Khan in Sadiqabad bazaar in Khar tehsil.
On the receiving information about the presence of an explosive device in the area from the local residents and the market’s watchmen, the statement added that personnel of Bomb Disposal Unit, led by its head Ihsanullah Khan, was immediately moved to the area.
It said that the bomb which planted in the market’s underground section was traced and later defused it peacefully.
The statement said that it was a powerful bomb and was planted for sabotage purpose.