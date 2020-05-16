Share:

BAJAUR - The police claimed on Friday to have foiled a bid to destroy the new­ly established commer­cial market of JI MPA in Bajaur by recovering a powerful bomb device planted by unidentified persons in the premises.

According to a state­ment issued from the DPO office here, the time bomb was planted along the newly construct­ed commercial market of the JI MPA Sirajuddin Khan in Sadiqabad ba­zaar in Khar tehsil.

On the receiving infor­mation about the pres­ence of an explosive de­vice in the area from the local residents and the market’s watchmen, the statement added that personnel of Bomb Dis­posal Unit, led by its head Ihsanullah Khan, was immediately moved to the area.

It said that the bomb which planted in the mar­ket’s underground sec­tion was traced and later defused it peacefully.

The statement said that it was a powerful bomb and was planted for sabotage purpose.