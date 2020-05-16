Share:

LAHORE - DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed said that Lahore Police has provided foolproof security to the persons quarantined at different places and special teams comprising Police officers have been constituted, which are well equipped with safety measures and kits including masks, gloves, sanitizers. He said that Lahore Police took strict action against those involved in violations of government directions and SOPs devised in wake of COVID-19 spread.