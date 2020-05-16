Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday criticised the government on ‘quick laws’ on dual nationals.

PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman said the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf-led government had made a quick law allowing Pakistani and dual nationals to protect from public knowledge a percentage of offshore holdings without any debate.

“In other words, all those who have split up their ownership in less than 10 percent in offshore companies now get to keep it secret,” she said in a statement.

“What happened to accountability and transparency?” questioned the PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate.

“Under the Companies Act 2017, it was legally binding for people who have substantial shares in local companies or officers of local companies to disclose their stakes in offshore companies. However, the government has quietly promulgated a presidential ordinance on May 4 to make the disclosure condition less stringent,” she added.

Senator Sherry Rehman said instead of punishing people who steal and hide their money in offshore accounts, ordinances like these were being passed and that too when the government should be busy making policies on tackling the ongoing pandemic.

“Surely there are other more important matters to worry about? Why these changes now? What is the timing? Who has seen the ordinance and what is its real intent,” she said.

She said the PTI had turned out to be the biggest beneficiary of the Panama scandal and offshore companies. “Considering what happened during the Panamagate case and how a sitting prime minister was disqualified on their pleas, PTI is now legalising the same thing for itself. This reeks of blatant double standards,” she added.

The PPP, she said, had always called for transparency and will stand against such decisions at all forums.

“It is clear that such decisions are being made to protect someone but the question is, who? We will continue to expose dual policies and legislation of the government,” she added.

Senator Sherry Rehman said move by the ruling party raised a lot of questions, as these were the same people who “harped on about merit, transparency and accountability when they were in the opposition, but have now conveniently forgotten all about it. Who are they trying to protect?”

Meanwhile, Secretary Information PPP Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Senator Rubina Khalid said that the quarantine centre which Imran Khan visited had been exposed.

Reacting to the statement of PTI leader Ajmal Wazir, she said the prime minister and KP Chief Minister had disappointed the doctors in KP fighting the Covid-19.

She said that on one hand this pandemic is causing difficulties for the people of Pakistan, and on the other, Niazi govt is busy in corruption, loot and plunder. She said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is in contact with doctors from all four provinces.

Separately, Secretary Information Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Dr. Nafisa Shah criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for not attending the National Assembly session.

Dr Shah said that Imran Khan did not attend the whole session and did not take the nation in confidence amid Covid-19.