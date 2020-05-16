Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Railways has decided recruit four special advisors for the Railways board to reorganise the department on modern lines.

According to the Railways sources on Friday, the decision of recruitment of four professional advisors in MP-1 scale has been taken on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan under the suggestions of Advisor to Prime Minister for Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain.

Initially, an advertisement was issued by the Railways for recruitment of an Advisor Human Resource Development to revamp and build the human capital, Advisor Business Planning to lead the PR towards becoming a vibrant business entity, while the third Advisor Technical to transform the department to new technological horizon.

While the advertisement for the fourth Advisor Legal to protect the legal rights of the Railways was to be published, the sources said

These advisors would be recruited for two years on contract basis initially. However, the contract might be extended based on their performance.

Foreign experts would also be invited to join the Pakistan Railways in its restructuring process on modern lines, departmental sources said.