ISLAMABAD-The Screen Actor’s Guild Awards are reportedly changing their rules to consider honoring films that did not premiere in theaters. According to an email sent to studios recently, films that were originally scheduled to be released in theaters that were forced to debut digitally due to the coronavirus pandemic will now be eligible for nomination. The 2021 awards season has been thrown into chaos due to the coronavirus pandemic, with the Academy Awards reportedly set to be delayed by four months to allow for a wider range of releases. In the email, SAG is planning to follow temporary new criteria recently set by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. This would allow for films that were streamed or released for purchase on a Video On Demand (VOD) service before being played in theaters to be considered for awards.