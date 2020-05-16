Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan, on Friday, decided to revisit verdict on out-of-turn promotion and deputation while hinting at constituting a larger bench to examine it.

A two member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed conducted hearing on the appeal of DSP Punjab Tanvir Ahmed against the judgment of Service Tribunal.

The apex court suspended the Tribunal decision to ante-dating promotion to DSP Tanvir Ahmed. Justice Gulzar said that the appellate of seemed to be an order of a king. He said that the courts had to decide the cases in accordance with the law.

The Chief Justice said that the apex court judgment was about the government servants’ rights. He added that the civil servants’ rights were determined in accordance with the Civil Servants laws.

The bench also accepted the Punjab government’s appeal against the verdict of Service Tribunal. The tribunal had passed orders for ante-dating promotion of DSP Tanvir Ahmed. The Punjab government had challenged the Service Tribunal decision in the apex court.

