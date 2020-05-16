Share:

Lakki marwat-The services of 98 special police officers (SPOs) who had been recruited on contract basis to assist regular police have been regularized on the instructions of provincial government.

“District police chief Abdul Rauf Baber has issued a notification to this effect”, said an official on Friday.

He said that SPOs had been regularised on permanent posts of constables in BPS-07 and new belt numbers had been issued to all of them.

The official said that special police officers had been appointed on contract basis in last several years to assist regular police in fighting terrorism.

The DPO felicitated the cops on getting the status of permanent constables in regular police.

He said that services rendered by special police officers along with regular police and security forces in defeating the menace of terrorism would be written with golden words in the history of police department.