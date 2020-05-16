Share:

MARDAN - The district adminis­tration yesterday arrested several shopkeepers, sealed shops and also imposed fine over violation of the lock­down SOPs and exploitation of customers in different areas of the district.

According to details, the district administration officials visited different bazaars of the city includ­ing Baghdada, Par Hoti, Charsadda Road, Bank Road, Shahedano Bazaar, Dwa Saro Chowk and other areas and arrested 30 people for violating the lockdown, lack of official pricelists, and overcharging.

The district administration checked 322 shops and sealed 7 of them. The district administration also im­posed Rs73,500 fine. The officials also paid surprise inspection visits to the filling stations and checked the gauges and per liter prices of diesel and petrol and sealed 4 petrol pumps and also imposed heavy fine on owners of several petrol pumps.

The administration also issued warning to the own­ers and operators of filling stations to extend prices reduction relief announced by the government to peo­ple otherwise they would face legal action. He warned that pump owners and operators who are tempering with gauge and selling petrol and diesel on high rates would not be spared at all.