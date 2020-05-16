Share:

KARACHI - The Sindh Government on Friday issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for agriculture

labourers to carry out Mango-related activities by ensuring the prevention of the spread of coronavirus in the province.

According to the SOPs here, the provincial government in exercise of powers, conferred under section 3 (1) of the Sindh Epidemic Diseases Act 2014 (The Sindh Act VIII of 2015) and in continuation of earlier order, has devised a framework through which employment of labourers in mass number in agriculture activities such as mango packing, sorting and so on shall be regulated by keeping public safety.

