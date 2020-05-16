Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) Friday emphasised that individual and society at large be informed and educated through a robust public awareness campaign for mobilising the masses on wearing face masks as mandatory in public places.

The NCOC meeting headed by Minister for Planning Development Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar discussed the current status of testing capacity of the country per million, stocks of ventilators available and its future demand and capacity building of the health care professionals to cope with the pandemic at different tiers.

Earlier, the NCOC was told that a special documentary on the use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) was successfully launched and telecast on all Wearing face mask in public dia channels. Awareness and correct usage about PPE is very important for safety and well being of those who are fighting COVID-19 in the front lines.

Keeping in view this important aspect, the NCOC through a joint effort of health ministry & health experts had already prepared guidelines/ SOPs basing on world best practices about wearing of PPE by different health care workers and those connected with them at various places. These guidelines/ SOPs had already been issued and reached to all concerned.