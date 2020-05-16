Share:

US President Donald Trump announced in April that the United States would suspend funding, accusing the organisation of botching the new coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response.

The Trump administration is set to partially restore funding to the World Health Organisation, according to a draft letter to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

"[The administration will] agree to pay up to what China pays in assessed contributions", the letter, obtained by "Tucker Carlson Tonight", says. "That is why I've decided the United States will continue to partner and work with the World Health Organisation ...", it continues, apparently on behalf of President Trump. "China owes a massive debt to the entire world, and it can start with paying its fair share to the WHO."

A senior official also confirmed to the programme that the US president has approved of the funding plan outlined in the draft letter.

On Thursday, Trump told reporters his administration will be making an announcement concerning the WHO as soon as next week. Later on Friday, Trump said he was close to announcing his final decision regarding the body.

On 14 April, the US president said he was pulling funding for the WHO while his administration conducted an investigation of the Geneva-based UN agency, claiming it had impeded the US response to the pandemic. According to Trump, the body repeated false Chinese claims about the COVID-19 novel coronavirus, such as that it was not communicable, and failed to report accurately on the virus as it emerged in January.