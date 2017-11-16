LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday said politics was no gimmickry but a selfless service to people. He added that people had defeated the conjurers at every front who made politics a victim of their tricks.

“The objectives of these political elements have remained unsuccessful in the past nor will they succeed in future. The elements indulged in spreading anarchy, falsehood and leveling of allegations have no concern for the public welfare,” he said.

The chief minister expressed these views while talking to elected representatives who called on him here.

He said the politicians who were devoid of public service had only wasted the precious time of the people. These elements who erected obstacles in the journey of national development would have to be accountable for their negative behavior.

These tricksters would again face defeat in the general elections of 2018 and the conscious people would reject the negative politics of opponents of the development.

He said those demanding for early elections were unnerved over the speedy development of the country. He inquired that how the elements that had made the people disappointed in their province were claiming about change and added that it was unbecoming of such politicians to talk about making of a new Pakistan.

He said the loot and plunder of former corrupt rulers increased problems of the people as the poor nation was looted through the plunder of national resources.

The chief minister said corruption, loot and nepotism had become a story of the past in development projects. The government had promoted transparency in development schemes and the PML-N had rendered service for national prosperity.

“The services of the PML-N leadership are unforgettable and targets of development have been achieved in our government,” he added.

It was a historic achievement of the PML-N that it had put the country on the road to development by getting rid of the economic deficit, he said and added the pivot of the strategy of the PML-N was welfare and prosperity of the masses, the chief minister said

Those who called on the chief minister included MNAs Chaudhry Khalid Javed Warraich, Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Ghulam Bibi Bharwana and Sardar Ashiq Hussain Gopang.

German delegation

meets Shehbaz Sharif

A delegation of Germany Wednesday called on Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and discussed promotion of bilateral cooperation between Punjab government and Germany in different sectors including energy, transport, the auto industry and skills development.

The delegation was jointly led by German Ambassador to Pakistan Mr. Martin Kobler and Dr. Uwe Lauber, the CEO of famous German Company MAN Diesel & Turbo.

The German company showed its deep interest to promote cooperation with the Punjab government. The delegation appreciated the command of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the German language as he talked to them in their language.

On this occasion, Chief Minister said that Pakistan and Germany are friendly countries while the German technology is known the world over because of its quality. He said that 60 percent of the population

in Pakistan consists of the youth who can be fully empowered by providing them technical and vocational training. He proposed that speedy progress should be made in the skills development sector by working jointly and told that first technical university is going to be established by the Punjab government.

In this regard, the German government can share its expertise and experiences with the Punjab government and we would be happy if German technical assistance is provided in the field of skills development, he added.

He said that solid steps of the Punjab government have proved fruitful for overcoming the energy crisis. The gas-based power plants of thousands of megawatts capacity have been established and the Punjab government is going to establish a new gas-based power plant of 1263-megawatts from its own resources. He said that German cooperation in the energy sector will be welcomed. He added that every project has been completed with quality and speed and national resources worth billions of rupees have been secured by maintaining transparency in different schemes.

The Chief Minister welcomed the proposal of setting up a training centre for the youth by the German company and directed to constitute a committee to give a practical shape to this proposal soon.

The CEO of German company Dr. Uwe Lauber said that cooperation would be extended to the Punjab government in skills development, energy and other sectors, adding that Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif is a very good friend of Germany who has adopted wonderful steps for the development of the Punjab province.

He appreciated that performance of Shehbaz Sharif has remained impressive with regard to energy projects.

German Ambassador Martin Kobler said that Germany will continue to work with the Punjab government for the development of different sectors.

Provincial Minister Sheikh Allauddin, ACS (C&W), Secretary Higher Education, Chairman TEVTA, Secretary P&D and other officials were also present.