ISLAMABAD - Ten Asian teams will reach Pakistan to take part in the Asian Soccer Futsal Championship 2018, scheduled to be held at the Liaquat Gymnasium of Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad from December 13 to 16.

“So far, six teams including Nepal, Afghanistan, Turkey, India, Bangladesh and Azerbaijan have confirmed their participation in the event,” Senior Vice President of Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation (PSFF), Shahid Farooq Malik said this during a press conference held here at Islamabad Club on Thursday.

He expressed the hope that Iran, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Thailand would confirm their participation within a week. Shahid, who is also chairman of the organising committee of the championship, said that the federation would try to give a cultural look to the event. “Colourful cultural programmes will be arranged during the event. The UK-based Bhangra band Sahara would perform at the opening ceremony, while renowned Pakistani signers would come during the four-day event to entertain the spectators,” he added.

He said the federation had extended invitation to Prime Minister Imran Khan to attend the opening ceremony as chief guest. He added the federation was trying its best to promote futsal in the country saying it had already successfully organised the International Futsal Cup 2018 for the first time in the history of Pakistan, early this year.

Shahid said the federation would hold a three-week camp in Islamabad to prepare Pakistan team for the event. “We’ve selected players on the basis of merit.